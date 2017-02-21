FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Papa John's International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.88
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Papa John's International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.88

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Papa John's International Inc-

* Papa John's announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 excluding items

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.88

* Q4 revenue $439.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $446.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Papa John's International Inc says system-wide North America comparable sales increases of 3.8% for Q4 and 3.5% for full year

* Papa John's International Inc sees 2017 diluted eps growth of 8.0% - 12.0%

* Sees 2017 North America comparable sales of 2.0% - 4.0%

* Papa John's International Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $45 - $55 million

* Papa John's International Inc says international comparable sales increases of 5.6% for q4 and 6.0% for full year

* Sees 2017 international comparable sales of 4.0% - 6.0%

* Papa John's International Inc sees 2017 net global new unit growth of 4.0% - 5.0%

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

