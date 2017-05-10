FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings reports Q1 revenue $32 million versus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - Reiterates full-year ebitda outlook/increases full-year cash-flow outlook

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc qtrly domestic system comparable store sales decreased 5.0%

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc sees Q2 domestic system-wide comparable store sales decline in low-to-mid single digits

* Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $32 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.2 million

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc sees full-year domestic system-wide comparable store sales growth in range of -2% to flat

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

