5 months ago
BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Q4 earnings per share $0.09
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Q4 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc

* Papa murphy’s holdings, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and 2017 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $35.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Papa murphy's holdings inc - qtrly domestic system comparable store sales decreased 7.8% on a comparable 13-week basis

* Papa murphy's holdings inc - 7.5% decrease at domestic franchise-owned stores and an 11.1% decrease at company-owned stores in quarter

* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees fy 2017 domestic system-wide comparable store sales in range of flat to +2%

* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees 2017 capex, net of cash proceeds from refranchising, in range of $5.0 million to $7.0 million

* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees fy 2017 domestic franchise new store openings of approximately 75 units

* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees 2017 ebitda, exclusive of severance and ceo recruitment, of at least $24 million

* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees fy 2017 cash flow from operations less capex, net of cash proceeds from refranchising, of at least $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

