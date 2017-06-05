BRIEF-Papago plans new issuance for loan repayment and working capital enrichment

June 5 (Reuters) - Papago Inc :
* Says it plans to issue about 170 million new shares of its common stock
* Says issue price will be at T$12~16 per share
* 10~15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and fulfill the working capital
