BRIEF-Papago plans new issuance of up to 13 mln shares

May 10 (Reuters) - Papago Inc :
* Says it plans to issue up to 13 million new shares of its common stock
* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price at T$12~16 per share
* 10~15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 75~80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and enrich working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JvGnJX
