BRIEF-Papago plans new issuance of up to 13 mln shares

May 10 (Reuters) - Papago Inc :

* Says it plans to issue up to 13 million new shares of its common stock

* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price at T$12~16 per share

* 10~15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 75~80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and enrich working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JvGnJX

