BRIEF-Stem Cells Spin says CEO resigns as of June 21
* CEO RESIGNS AS OF JUNE 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 PAPILLY AB (PUBL)
* PAPILLY APPOINTS NEW CEO
* PETER EKMARK APPOINTED NEW CEO, WILL START AUG.1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO RESIGNS AS OF JUNE 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration moved on Wednesday to prevent pharmaceutical companies from "gaming" the system to block or delay entry of generic rivals.