FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Par Pacific Holdings unit entered into amendment to its supply and offtake agreement dated June 1, 2015
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Par Pacific Holdings unit entered into amendment to its supply and offtake agreement dated June 1, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Par Pacific Holdings Inc

* Par pacific holdings inc - unit entered into an amendment to its supply and offtake agreement dated june 1, 2015

* Par pacific holdings inc - pursuant to amendment, term of supply and offtake agreement was extended through may 31, 2021

* Par pacific holdings-parties agreed to about $30 million forward sale by phr to j. Aron of certain monthly volumes of jet fuel to be delivered to j. Aron Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pz0sXK) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.