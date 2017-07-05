July 5 PAR Pacific Holdings Inc:
* Says on June 28, certain units of co entered into a second
amendment to credit agreement dated as of Dec 17, 2015 - SEC
filing
* Says amendment also waived mandatory excess cash flow
prepayment for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Says on June 30, co repaid all amounts outstanding under
company's delayed draw term loan and bridge loan credit
agreement
* Says amendment permitted under terms of keybank credit
agreement special distribution of cash by borrowers to co in
amount totaling no more than $15 million
* Says in connection with repayment in full of all amounts
due thereunder, company retired company credit agreement - SEC
filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2uqqRtu)
