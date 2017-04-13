BRIEF-Par Technology announces executive leadership transition

April 13 (Reuters) - Par Technology Corp

* Par Technology Corporation announces executive leadership transition

* Par Technology Corp says Donald H. Foley, an independent member of company's board of directors, has been appointed chief executive officer

* Karen E. Sammon stepped-down as CEO and president of company to assume position of chief of staff in office of CEO

* Par Technology Corp says Donald H. Foley also has been appointed as president of company