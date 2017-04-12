BRIEF-Fortuna says will ask court to reject Templeton’s requests on acquisitions
* Czech betting company Fortuna says will ask court to reject shareholder Templeton’s requests to halt Romanian acquisitions
April 12 Paradise Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 40 billion won, revenue to be 880 billion won and EBITDA to be 120 billion won
PRAGUE, April 13 A group of shareholders in Czech betting company Fortuna has filed an application for an injunction to halt the proposed acquisition of Romanian businesses from Penta Investments, Fortuna's biggest stakeholder.