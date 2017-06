June 30 PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL):

* PARADOX INTERACTIVE ACQUIRES TRIUMPH STUDIOS

* ‍ACQUIRED GAME DEVELOPER TRIUMPH STUDIOS AND ALL ITS ASSETS FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 4 MILLION,​

* A PERFORMANCE-BASED EARNOUT OF UP TO EUR 21 MILLION, TO BE PAID OUT OVER SEVERAL YEARS WILL ALSO BE IN PLACE