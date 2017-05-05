BRIEF-Verisk Analytics Inc acquires MAKE
* Says MAKE will become part of Wood Mackenzie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL)
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 121.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 93.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 38.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says MAKE will become part of Wood Mackenzie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford of Europe boss to return to US-based role - sources (Adds more source comments, news conference, detail, background)
* Says to consider proposal to restructure capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: