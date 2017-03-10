BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says successful auction bid to buy 1.5 mtpa Frac Sand Mine and processing plant for $35.25 mln
* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million
March 10 Paragon Offshore Plc:
* Paragon Offshore reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides fleet status report
* Q4 loss per share $2.78
* Q4 revenue $61 million
* Paragon Offshore Plc - Paragon's total contract backlog at december 31, 2016 was approximately $242 million compared to $365 million at september 30, 2016
* Paragon Offshore Plc - at end of Q4 of 2016, an estimated 25 percent of company's marketed rig operating days were committed for 2017
* Paragon Offshore Plc- at December 31, 2016, liquidity, defined as cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, totaled $883.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 23 British police named the man who killed three people near parliament before being shot dead as Khalid Masood, saying he had a string of criminal convictions but none for terrorism-related offences.