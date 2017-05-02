May 2 Paragon Offshore plc:
* Paragon Offshore announces consensual restructuring
agreement reached between secured and unsecured lenders,
establishing litigation trust for creditors to pursue claims
against Noble Corporation
* Says unsecured noteholders to receive $105 million in
cash and 50% of new common equity
* Under Consensual Plan, company expects to emerge from
Chapter 11 with approximately $160 million in cash
* As per plan, term lenders, revolver lenders to get pro
rata shares of $410 million in cash, 50% of new equity, new term
debt of $85 million
* Under Fourth Joint Plan of reorganization, co agreed to
abandon previously disclosed settlement agreement with Noble
Corp
* Believes its Consensual Plan will allow company to forgo
tax bonding support that would have been provided under Noble
settlement
* Co formally terminated Noble Settlement on April 21, 2017
* Under Consensual Plan, first $10 million of proceeds from
litigation against Noble will be applied to repay Litigation
Loan Amount
* Under Consensual Plan, balance of first $10 million of
proceeds will be shared 50%/50% between noteholders and secured
creditors
