May 10 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG:

* PARAGON AG PREPARES FOR NEXT GROWTH PHASE IN FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE UP 11.7 PERCENT TO EUR 25.9 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 23.2 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA INCREASES 10.7 PERCENT TO EUR 3.4 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 3.0 MILLION)

* REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR CONFIRMED