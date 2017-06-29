BRIEF-United Orthopedic to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 18
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 18
June 29Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it lowers conversion price for 2018 due yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,083.1 yen per share from 4,100.2 yen per share, effective April 1
* Says the company and National Cancer Center Japan have received the domestic patent on new nucleic acid medicine technology for bone cancer treatment