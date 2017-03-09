March 9 Paramount Resources Ltd

* Paramount resources ltd - q4 2016 sales volumes averaged 11,901 boe/d

* Paramount resources ltd - paramount's sales volumes averaged approximately 16,000 boe/d for month of february 2017

* Paramount resources - hedged 2,000 bbl/d of liquids at an average wti price of c$70.43/bbl and 1,000 bbl/d of liquids at a wti price of us$54.50/bbl for 2017

* Paramount resources ltd - company has also locked in us$3.4 million of gains on natural gas hedging contracts that will be received over remainder of 2017.

* Paramount resources ltd. Announces 2016 results: karr-gold creek p+p reserves increase 194 percent to 84.3 mmboe; 2017 annual sales volumes projected to average approximately 20,000 boe/d

* Paramount resources- for karr-gold creek by end of 2017, co expects to have completed up to 22 of 27 wells, remaining wells to be completed in 2018