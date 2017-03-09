Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 9 Paramount Resources Ltd
* Paramount resources ltd - q4 2016 sales volumes averaged 11,901 boe/d
* Paramount resources ltd - paramount's sales volumes averaged approximately 16,000 boe/d for month of february 2017
* Paramount resources - hedged 2,000 bbl/d of liquids at an average wti price of c$70.43/bbl and 1,000 bbl/d of liquids at a wti price of us$54.50/bbl for 2017
* Paramount resources ltd - company has also locked in us$3.4 million of gains on natural gas hedging contracts that will be received over remainder of 2017.
* Paramount resources ltd. Announces 2016 results: karr-gold creek p+p reserves increase 194 percent to 84.3 mmboe; 2017 annual sales volumes projected to average approximately 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount resources- for karr-gold creek by end of 2017, co expects to have completed up to 22 of 27 wells, remaining wells to be completed in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 10 Thousands of Native American demonstrators and their supporters marched to the White House on Friday to voice outrage at President Donald Trump's support for the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines, which they say threaten tribal lands.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada and moving investments to shale fields.