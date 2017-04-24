FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Paratek Pharma, Zai Lab announce agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Paratek Pharma, Zai Lab announce agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab announce collaboration, development and license agreement for omadacycline in China

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - under deal, co granted to Zai Lab exclusive license to develop, manufacture, commercialize omadacycline

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal terms covers territories for omadacycline for Greater China Territory, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan markets

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - companies will establish joint steering committee to review, oversee all development, manufacturing, commercialization plans

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - Paratek will receive a $7.5 million upfront payment in connection with signing of agreement

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - Allergan has publicly announced plans to submit an NDA in U.S. In second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.