6 months ago
BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $1.16
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $1.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results and provides clinical update

* Q4 loss per share $1.16

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly research and development expenses $19.7 million versus $15.2 million

* Paratek Pharma - cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will funding operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements through first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

