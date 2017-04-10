FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paref signs agreements regarding acquisition by Fosun
#Financials
April 10, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Paref signs agreements regarding acquisition by Fosun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Paref SA:

* Announces the signing of agreements related to acquisition of Co by Fosun

* Announces the completion of acquisition should occur by the end of half year 2017

* Announces the signing of agreements relating to acquisition of 604,473 shares of co representing 50.01 percent of its share capital by Fosun, at price of 75 euros ($79.5) per share (2016 dividend attached)

* 2016 dividend shall be equal to 2.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

