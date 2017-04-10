BRIEF-Paref signs agreements regarding acquisition by Fosun

April 10 (Reuters) - Paref SA:

* Announces the signing of agreements related to acquisition of Co by Fosun

* Announces the completion of acquisition should occur by the end of half year 2017

* Announces the signing of agreements relating to acquisition of 604,473 shares of co representing 50.01 percent of its share capital by Fosun, at price of 75 euros ($79.5) per share (2016 dividend attached)

* 2016 dividend shall be equal to 2.00 euros per share