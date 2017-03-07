FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Parex Resources announces 2016 Q4, full year results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 11:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Parex Resources announces 2016 Q4, full year results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc

* Parex Resources announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Parex Resources Inc - funds flow from operations in q4 of 2016 was $51.8 million or $0.33 per share

* Parex Resources Inc - expect q1 2017 production to average 32,000 boe/d compared to 31,049 boe/d in q4 2016

* Parex Resources Inc - at current oil prices, expect 2017 planned capital expenditures to be fully funded by funds flow from operations

* Parex Resources Inc - sees fy total capital expenditures $200-$225 million

* Parex Resources -qtrly average quarterly oil and natural gas production of 31,049 boe per day, an increase of 8.6% over prior year comparative period

* Parex Resources Inc - sees fy average annual production 34,000-36,000 boe/d

* Parex Resources Inc - developed a plan to drill 9 to 14 additional wells in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.