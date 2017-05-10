FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parex Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.26
May 10, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Parex Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc:

* Parex Resources announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says quarterly production was 32,591 boe/d (99% crude oil), representing an increase of 5 percent over previous quarter

* Says Parex still expects to invest $200 - $225 million in capital projects in 2017

* Says it is expected that activity levels will increase significantly in second half of 2017

* Parex Resources - expect 2017 capital expenditures budget, funds flow from operations to be about $200-$225 million and production of 34,000-36,000 boe/d

* Parex Resources Inc says expect q2 2017 production to average 34,000 boe/d for an overall increase of approximately 10% for first half of year

* Qtrly funds flow from operations of $0.44 (or c$0.58) per basic share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

