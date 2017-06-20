June 20 Parexel International Corp:
* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be
acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in
cash
* Parexel International Corp - transaction valued at
approximately $5.0 billion, including Parexel's net debt.
* Parexel International Corp - transaction is not subject to
a financing condition
* Parexel International Corp - Bank Of America Merrill Lynch
and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A have provided committed
financing for transaction.
* Parexel International Corp says Parexel board of directors
unanimously approved transaction
* Parexel International Corp - Parexel expects to hold a
special meeting of shareholders to consider and vote on proposed
agreement with Pamplona
* Parexel International Corp - Parexel will become a
privately held company and shares of Parexel's common stock will
no longer be listed on any public market
* Parexel International Corp -board intends to recommend
that all Parexel shareholders vote to approve agreement with
Pamplona
* Parexel International Corp - to hold a special meeting, as
soon as practicable after mailing of proxy statement to
shareholders
