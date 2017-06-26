RPT-Apple working with Hertz to test self-driving technology - BBG
June 26 Apple Inc is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
June 26 Park Electrochemical Corp
* Park Electrochemical Corp announces long-term purchase agreement with GE Aviation subsidiary
* Park Electrochemical - unit entered into agreement for purchase of composite materials used in manufacture of engine nacelles and thrust reversers
* Park Electrochemical - PATC composite materials covered by agreement include multiple product forms based upon Park's proprietary E-752 and E-752lt resin systems
* Park Electrochemical Corp - additional materials currently under development may be added upon agreement by parties
* Fannie Mae announces two credit insurance risk transfer transactions on $19.8 billion of single-family loans