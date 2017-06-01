FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts announces secondary offering of 15 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Park hotels & resorts inc. announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock

* Park hotels & resorts - ‍certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Group L.P. Have commenced a secondary offering of 15 million shares of park's common stock​

* Park hotels & resorts inc - ‍park is not offering any shares of common stock in offering and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares in this offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

