BRIEF-Park Ohio Holdings Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

March 7 (Reuters) - Park Ohio Holdings Corp:

* Park Ohio announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 sales $306.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $312.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.35

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 10 percent

* Forecast our net sales in 2017 to increase by approximately 10% compared to 2016.