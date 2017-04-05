BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
April 5 Park Ohio Holdings Corp
* Park-Ohio prices $350 million debt offering
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027
* Park Ohio Holdings - intends to enter into a new revolving credit facility by amending and restating agreement governing its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Moody's downgrades El Salvador's issuer rating to Caa1 from B3 and changes outlook to stable from negative