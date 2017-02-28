BRIEF-wige Media AG anticipates positive performance in 2017
* dgap-adhoc: _wige media ag anticipates positive performance in 2017
Feb 28 J way Co Ltd :
* Says Park Sung Won resigned as co-CEO of the company
* Says the other co-CEO of the company Lee Yin Beom began to serve as CEO in the company, effective Feb. 28
PARIS, March 7 French media giant Vivendi said on Tuesday it would cut the number of its supervisory board members from 14 to 12, effectively increasing the grip of chairman Vincent Bollore on the group.
