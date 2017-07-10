BRIEF-Hancom to fully acquire Hancom Safety for 80 bln won
* Says it plans to buy 1.8 million shares of Hancom Safety Inc, a software development firm, for 80 billion won
July 10 Park Systems Corp :
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract with a overseas partner to provide scanning probe microscopy
