Feb 24 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* Decided to make goodwill writedown of 120 million Danish crowns ($17 million) in connection with annual report for 2016

* Keeps 2016 revenue at about 1.40 billion-1.45 billion Danish crowns and pre-tax profit at 225 million-250 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

