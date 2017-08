April 4 (Reuters) - PARKEN SPORT & ENTERTAINMENT A/S :

* SAYS HAS DECIDED NOT TO APPLY FOR THIRD INSTANCE TO REFER HIGH COURT JUDGMENT IN MARKET MANIPULATION CASE TO SUPREME COURT

* STILL SEES REVENUE OF DKK 1.25-1.28 BILLION AND PRE-TAX PROFIT OF DKK 60-80 MILLION FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)