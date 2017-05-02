DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 19
May 2 Parker Drilling Co
* Parker drilling reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.31 including items
* Q1 revenue $98.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $100 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Political and general news
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company