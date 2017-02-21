BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin says priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp

* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing

* Parker-Hannifin says 2027 notes, 2047 notes and 2025 notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.250%, 4.100% and 1.125% per annum, respectively

* Parker-Hannifin Corp says interest will be paid on 2025 notes annually on March 1 of each year, commencing March 1, 2018

* Co also priced a private offering of $600.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2047

* Co also priced a private offering of EUR 700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Parker-Hannifin says intends to use net proceeds to finance its proposed acquisition of Clarcor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: