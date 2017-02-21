FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin says priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin says priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp

* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing

* Parker-Hannifin says 2027 notes, 2047 notes and 2025 notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.250%, 4.100% and 1.125% per annum, respectively

* Parker-Hannifin Corp says interest will be paid on 2025 notes annually on March 1 of each year, commencing March 1, 2018

* Co also priced a private offering of $600.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2047

* Co also priced a private offering of EUR 700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Parker-Hannifin says intends to use net proceeds to finance its proposed acquisition of Clarcor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.