4 months ago
BRIEF-Parker Q3 EPS $1.75
April 27, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Parker Q3 EPS $1.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Parker-hannifin Corp

* Parker reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.75

* Q3 sales rose 10 percent to $3.12 billion

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $6.90 to $7.20 from continuing operations

* Parker-Hannifin corp - fiscal 2017 full year earnings guidance increased

* Parker-Hannifin corp qtrly orders increased 8% for total parker compared with same quarter a year ago

* Parker-Hannifin corp - fiscal year 2017 increased guidance for earnings from continuing operations range of $7.70 to $8.00 per share on an adjusted basis

* Parker-Hannifin corp - full fiscal year 2017 earnings guidance has been updated to include acquisitions

* Parker-Hannifin corp qtrly earnings per share $2.11 when adjusted for business realignment and acquisition related expenses

* Q3 revenue view $3.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

