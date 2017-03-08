BRIEF-ParkerVision says patent trial and appeal board issued decisions regarding petitions for inter partes review filed by Qualcomm against ParkerVision patents

March 8 (Reuters) - ParkerVision Inc

* ParkerVision - patent trial and appeal board has issued decisions regarding petitions for inter partes review filed by Qualcomm against ParkerVision patents

* ParkerVision - has received three additional favorable decisions and one split decision, confirming validity of claims from a second challenged patent

* ParkerVision Inc - Qualcomm received favorable rulings on two IPR's and ParkerVision chose early on not to defend one IPR challenge.