FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-ParkerVision says patent trial and appeal board issued decisions regarding petitions for inter partes review filed by Qualcomm against ParkerVision patents
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
March 8, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-ParkerVision says patent trial and appeal board issued decisions regarding petitions for inter partes review filed by Qualcomm against ParkerVision patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - ParkerVision Inc

* ParkerVision - patent trial and appeal board has issued decisions regarding petitions for inter partes review filed by Qualcomm against ParkerVision patents

* ParkerVision - has received three additional favorable decisions and one split decision, confirming validity of claims from a second challenged patent

* ParkerVision Inc - Qualcomm received favorable rulings on two IPR's and ParkerVision chose early on not to defend one IPR challenge. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.