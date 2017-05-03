Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Parkland Fuel Corp
* Parkland fuel corporation continues strong growth with record first quarter adjusted ebitda of $70.0m
* Actively working towards closing previously-announced agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard
* Achieved 13% growth in volume, delivering approximately 2.8 billion litres of fuel and petroleum products in q1 of 2017
* Qtrly sales and operating revenue $1,784.5 million versus $1,391.6 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22 Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.