BRIEF-Parkland to buy Chevron Canada's downstream fuel business

April 18 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp:

* Parkland to acquire Chevron Canada's downstream fuel business

* Parkland Fuel Corp - subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, parkland will pay approximately $1,460 million

* Parkland Fuel Corp says Parkland expects to reduce its leverage ratio to well within its previous guidance by 2019

* Parkland Fuel Corp says Parkland expects to replace bridge facility with alternative longer term debt prior to closing of acquisition

* Parkland Fuel - total identified annual run-rate synergies of $35-$50 million, resulting in total estimated normalized ebitda of $265-$280 million from deal

* Parkland Fuel Corp - Parkland will pay an estimated $186 million in working capital for acquired business

* Parkland fuel - intends to enter into working capital financing agreement with merrill lynch commodities to finance hydrocarbon inventory & receivables

* Parkland Fuel corp says 30%+ accretion to 2016 distributable cash flow per share on a run-rate, normalized basis from deal

* Parkland Fuel- entered into agreement with underwriters bookrun by TD Securities inc., National Bank Financial inc., to sell about 24 million shares

* Parkland Fuel Corp - entered into an agreement with chevron canada limited to acquire all of shares of chevron canada r&m ulc

* Parkland Fuel Corp - Parkland expects to close cst acquisition in q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: