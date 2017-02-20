FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parkson Retail Group FY profit attributable RMB147.3 mln vs loss of RMB186.2 mln last year
February 20, 2017 / 4:22 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Parkson Retail Group FY profit attributable RMB147.3 mln vs loss of RMB186.2 mln last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Parkson Retail Group Ltd

* fy total gross sales proceeds ("GSP") decreased by 8.3% to rmb16.60 billion.

* same store sales for q4 increased by 1.4%

* proposed interim dividend of approximately rmb53.0 million or rmb0.02 per share

* merchandise gross margin decreased by 0.3% to 16.5% in 2016

* fy profit attributable rmb 147.3 million versus loss of rmb186.2 million

* " group will be diligently increasing its investment in F&B during 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

