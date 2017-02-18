Feb 17 Parkway Inc:
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway
Portfolio
* Parkway Inc - deal for $512.1 million, or an implied $210
per square foot
* Parkway Inc - expects to record an impairment loss of
approximately $25.0 million in q1 of 2017 related to joint
venture transaction
* Parkway-Proceeds to Parkway are expected to be about
$315.8 million, which includes new debt placement,assumed payoff
of Co's $350.0 million existing term loan
* Parkway - at closing, co intends to terminate existing
revolver, term loan credit facility, prepay $350.0 million
outstanding balance using proceeds from JV
