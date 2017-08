BRIEF-Parrot Q1 revenues up at 28.6 million euros

May 15 (Reuters) - PARROT SA

* Q1 REVENUES EUR 28.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT (RESTATED) EUR 11.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 38.9 MILLION QUARTER AGO

* Q1 COMMERCIAL DRONES ACCELERATING (REVENUES UP +73%)

* SAYS FOR Q2 "BASE EFFECT IS NOT FAVORABLE FOR CONSUMER PRODUCTS DUE TO THE SEASONAL TRENDS FOR MARKETING CAMPAIGNS"

* PARROT IS CONFIRMING ALL ITS FULL-YEAR TARGETS AS ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 1, 2017

* Q1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS (RESTATED) OF EUR 44.7 MILLION QUARTER AGO Source text: bit.ly/2pMuxCZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)