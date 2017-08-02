FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Parsley Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Parsley Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley Energy announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results; raises production guidance and announces successful delineation results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Parsley Energy Inc qtrly net production averaged 64.7 Mboe per day, up 18% versus 1Q17

* Parsley Energy Inc - increasing full-year 2017 net production guidance from 65-71 Mboe per day to 67-73 Mboe per day

* Parsley Energy Inc - increasing estimated 4q17 net production from 78-88 mboe per day to 80-90 mboe per day

* Parsley Energy Inc - reiterates estimated full-year 2017 capital expenditures of $1.0-$1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.