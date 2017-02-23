BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 23 Parsley Energy Inc:
* Qtrly net production averaged 45.1 mboe/d, up 5% versus 3q16
* Expects to generate production growth of 62-78% in 2017 versus 2016
* Expects to generate production growth of 62-78% in 2017 versus 2016
* Sees production increasing throughout 2017 to an average of 75-85 mboe per day in 4Q17
* Parsley energy announces fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $155.9 million versus $68.9 million
* Qtrly oil production increased 5pct quarter-over-quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.