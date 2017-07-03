BRIEF-Euskaltel gets approval from competition regulator to buy Telecable de Asturias
* SAYS COMPETITION REGULATOR AUTHORIZES ACQUISITION OF TELECABLE DE ASTURIAS
July 3 Partner Communications Company Ltd :
* Considering the issuance of bonds solely in Israel through a new bond series
* On July 2, co announced, it is considering issuance of bonds solely in Israel through a new bond series - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sj4fKc) Further company coverage:
* Consolidated communications completes Fairpoint acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: