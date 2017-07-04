BRIEF-IBI amends credit facilities to increase credit facilities to $130 mln
* IBI announces successful negotiation of amended and restated credit facilities
July 4 Partner Communications Company Ltd
* Partner Communications reports the interest rate for the Series D notes for the period commencing on July 1, 2017 and ending on September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* IBI announces successful negotiation of amended and restated credit facilities
* Mosaic Capital Corporation signs agreement with ATB Corporate Financial Services to increase its acquisition facility