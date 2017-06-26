Kinnevik appoints Georgi Ganev as CEO
STOCKHOLM, June 26 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik announced the appointment of Georgi Ganev as chief executive on Monday after its previous head was ousted at the end of last year.
June 26 Partner Tech Corp :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZoCEQT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
STOCKHOLM, June 26 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik announced the appointment of Georgi Ganev as chief executive on Monday after its previous head was ousted at the end of last year.
* Says has appointed Georgi Ganev as its CEO with effect from 1 January 2018