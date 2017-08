Feb 21 (Reuters) - Partnerre Ltd:

* Partnerre Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Partnerre Ltd - qtrly net premiums earned $104.9 million versus $107.9 million

* Partnerre Ltd - qtrly net loss attributable to partnerre common shareholders $191.1 million versus income of $162.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: