BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
* Partners announces results for the first quarter of 2017
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.08
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly NOI of $8.2 million, a reduction of $0.2 million when compared with q1 of 2016
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.06
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly same property NOI was $8.2 million, unchanged from Q1 of 2016
Occupancy of 95.3% as at March 31, 2017, versus 95.1% as at December 31, 2016
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.