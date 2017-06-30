BRIEF-Insignia Systems appoints Jeffrey Jagerson as CFO
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Partners Value Investments Inc
* Partners Value Investments LP acquires common shares of trisura group ltd.
* Partners Value Investments says acquired shares were purchased through facilities of toronto stock exchange at a price of c$21.85 per common share
* Deal for purchase price of c$8.1 million
* Partners Value Investments-partnership beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, 943,634 common shares, representing about 16.2% of issued & outstanding shares
* Partners Value Investments says as a result of transaction, partnership beneficially owns, about 16.2% of issued and outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.