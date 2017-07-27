BRIEF-Party City acquires Print Appeal

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc
* Party city acquires Print Appeal
* party City has purchased a 60 pct interest in Print Appeal valued at $2.8 million
* party City has an agreement to purchase remaining interest over next four to five years
* Has acquired a majority interest in Print Appeal