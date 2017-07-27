FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Party City acquires Print Appeal

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc

* Party city acquires Print Appeal

* Says ‍party City has purchased a 60 pct interest in Print Appeal valued at $2.8 million​

* Says deal includes ‍an agreement to purchase remaining interest over next four to five years​

* ‍Has acquired a majority interest in Print Appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

