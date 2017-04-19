FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Parvus Therapeutics announces license and collaboration agreement of its lead nanomedicine to treat type 1 diabetes
April 19, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Parvus Therapeutics announces license and collaboration agreement of its lead nanomedicine to treat type 1 diabetes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Parvus therapeutics announces exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement for development and commercialization of its lead nanomedicine to treat type 1 diabetes

* Parvus therapeutics says has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with novartis for its lead navacim for treating type 1 diabetes

* Parvus-Under terms,novartis receives exclusive, worldwide rights to use parvus' navacim technology to develop, commercialize products for treatment of type 1 diabetes

* Parvus therapeutics - novartis will be responsible for clinical-stage development and commercialization activities

* Parvus therapeutics says novartis has also made an equity investment in parvus

* Parvus therapeutics - parvus has received an upfront payment and will receive research funding to support preclinical activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

